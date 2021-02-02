NFL blog: The myth of the franchise QB and other tales

I’ve got a new obsession. Franchise quarterbacks. As a concept. As a label. And as a tool of misinformation. It’s all around us.
Listening to sports gab the other day. Some guy was lambasting Brett Favre for saying he would draft Bama WR DeVonta Smith No. 1 rather than Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.
I found the idea kind of intriguing. What if Smith is the best player in the draft? Kind of like Kevin Durant or Michael Jordan in the NBA draft. One could argue that Jerry Rice is higher on the all-time wide receiver list than Joe Montana or Steve Young is on the all-time QB list.
No intrigue for the host, however. He just noted that Lawrence is a franchise QB. And that ended the discussion.
Days later the Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and a truck load of picks. Dan Patrick noted that the Rams “now had their franchise quarterback.” Which, again, kind of ended the discussion.
I’ve searched around the internet (bad idea) and found a myriad of definitions of the franchise QB. I saw references to consistency, leadership, winning percentage – even completion percentage, which I found kinda weird. Wins more games than they lose came up, although that sounds like a lot of 9-7 seasons and first-round playoff exits (see Kirk Cousins and Ryan Tannehill, solid and dependable but do you build around THEM?). Some even used the term franchise QB in the same sentence with Hall of Famer.
One wag came up with this definition: “The starting quarterback for a team that doesn't plan to spend its next first-round draft pick on a quarterback.” Cynical, but I like the thinking.
I would add also that you have to be a playoff contender or at least threatening to be one.
I found one story from Bleacher Report from 2009 that rated every QB in the league on the basis of their franchise QB status. They had failed FQs (including former Beaver Derek Anderson), potential FQs (including super-flop JaMarcus Russell), up-and-coming FQs (Matt Ryan was on THE list) and current FQs. Unfortunately they listed 42 players. Too many. I’m just not interested in rating backups on the FQ meter.
In fairness, their current FQs list was pretty good: Brees, Rivers, Brady, both Mannings, Rodgers, Romo, McNabb, Roethlisberger, Warner, Delhomme and Chad Pennington. Chad Pennington? Oh, well, I said it was “pretty good.”
Kenneth Arthur of SB Nation did some excellent reporting on this last summer, noting that even if you like Bengals rookie Joe Burrow it’s crazy to put him on the same FQ list as Patrick Mahomes.
My solution is to eliminate franchise QB from the lexicon. My preference is to have an elite QB list. For this past season mine would be the four conference finals QBs: Mahomes, Allen, Brady and Rodgers, with Brees, Rivers, Roethlisberger and Wilson in the other slots.
Limiting it to eight is intentional. There are 32 teams. So you have to be in the top 25% to be elite. Yes, Rivers has retired and Brees might, too, but they still belong on the list. I would much rather have Rivers to win that one big game right now than Stafford, Goff, Watson, Ryan or Jackson.
The fun exercise for me is which QBs will move into that elite list. Watson and Jackson seem to have more room to grow than Stafford, Goff or Ryan. Justin Herbert of the Chargers is an intriguing one. Excellent rookie season and finished well … but the coach got fired and now he starts over. That can be the start of a bad cycle.
Another piece of the FQ frustration is that every QB drafted in the first round somehow automatically becomes a FQ. And folks who make these pronouncements seldom come up with mea culpas when they are wrong. Which is way too often.
Here is a look at the QBs taken in the first round, starting in 2014:
2014: Bortles, Manziel, Bridgewater
2015: Winston, Mariota
2016: Goff, Wentz, Lynch
2017: Trubisky, Mahomes, Watson
2018: Mayfield, Darnold, Allen, Rosen, Jackson
2019: Murray, Jones, Haskins
2020: Burrow, Tua, Herbert
That’s seven drafts and only one guy, Mahomes, is on my elite list. Yes, Watson, Jackson, Herbert and/or Mayfield might wind up elite, but a huge swath of that list of 22 players is comparative dreck given how high they were drafted. Goff, Wentz, Winston, Mariota and Bortles all were top three picks. And things haven’t worked out, despite the fact that NFL scouts and GMs spend huge amounts of time researching this stuff – and still fail spectacularly.
And what about Stafford, whom Dan Patrick has anointed with the franchise tag? He could blossom under Rams coach Sean McVay. But I wouldn’t bet on it. He turns 33 this Sunday. He missed 8 games with back problems a year ago. He is 0-3 in the playoffs. He hasn’t won more than 9 games since 2014. And he almost never leads the league in anything. Elite QBs do. Yes, he had 8 fourth-quarter comebacks in a 9-7 season in 2016. But in the next four seasons he totaled just 6. Those things have a way of evening out.
And he goes down a lot. In his past 6 full seasons he has been sacked 45, 44, 37, 47, 40 and 38 times. That also takes a toll.
Well, he does appear to be better off than Jimmy Garoppolo. Poor guy was in the Super Bowl just two seasons. Unfortunately, that was the lone season of his four with the Niners that he was able to play more than six games, He’s 24-8 lifetime. But does that make him a franchise QB?
What do you think?
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.