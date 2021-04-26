NBA blog: Should Aldridge go into the hoops Hall of Fame?

My conclusion is that Aldridge was a very good player but not a Hall of Famer.

But there is another side of this coin. Often the discussion about halls of fame diverge into comparisons. If Smithers is in then Jones should be … that sort of thing.

My most recent foray into hoops Hall of Fame candidacies was 2 years ago when Vlade Divac got in. And I see some interesting parallels between the careers of Divac and Aldridge.

They both averaged 8.2 rebounds. They both played close to the same amount of games, with Divac at 1,134 and Aldridge at 1,029. Aldridge was dominant on the scoreboard, averaging that 19.4 points, while Divac was at 11.8. Divac was clearly a better passer (3.1 assists per game to 1.9) and a better defender (1.4 blocks to 1.1 for Aldridge). Divac was even a less-accomplished 3-point shooter than L.A., with 100 made and a 23.5 percentage. The only bold type in his stats page is for games played in a season.