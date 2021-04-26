NBA blog: Should Aldridge go into the hoops Hall of Fame?

Seemingly minutes after former Blazers and Spurs standout LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement April 15 for health reasons came the question: Should L.A. go into the HOF?
It’s a classic of the punditry class. You don’t need to do any research. Just offer an authoritative “yes” or “no.” Kind of like a comment on being a stand-up comedy critic by an old colleague of mine. All you have to do, he said, is say “he/she wasn’t funny.”
I think the Aldridge Hall of Fame question deserves a bit more investigation. Here goes.
Aldridge averaged 19.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in his 15 seasons. He was a seven-time all-star and made the all-NBA second team twice and the third team three times.
He never won a title and he never played for the U.S. internationally. He was a very good offensive player, a solid rebounder but fairly average in terms of playmaking and defense.
Keith Olbermann used to say about the baseball Hall of Fame that he liked to see lots of bold type in a player’s stats page. The bold font indicates leading the league in something. Aldridge’s stats page is virtually blank in terms of bold type. He led the league 4 times in 2-pointers attempted and twice in 2-pointers made. Which also makes it clear he wasn’t much of a 3-point shooter. He made 213 in his career — and only 24 in his first 8 seasons. His lifetime percentage was 32.1.
My conclusion is that Aldridge was a very good player but not a Hall of Famer.
But there is another side of this coin. Often the discussion about halls of fame diverge into comparisons. If Smithers is in then Jones should be … that sort of thing.
My most recent foray into hoops Hall of Fame candidacies was 2 years ago when Vlade Divac got in. And I see some interesting parallels between the careers of Divac and Aldridge.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
They both averaged 8.2 rebounds. They both played close to the same amount of games, with Divac at 1,134 and Aldridge at 1,029. Aldridge was dominant on the scoreboard, averaging that 19.4 points, while Divac was at 11.8. Divac was clearly a better passer (3.1 assists per game to 1.9) and a better defender (1.4 blocks to 1.1 for Aldridge). Divac was even a less-accomplished 3-point shooter than L.A., with 100 made and a 23.5 percentage. The only bold type in his stats page is for games played in a season.
The 2019 stories on Divac’s induction noted, hilariously, I thought, that Divac is in a select group of 7 NBA players with 13,000 points, 9,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists and 1,500 blocks. Hilarious because 13,000 and 9,000 just aren’t milestone-type numbers. Hilarious because the other six are named Hakeem, Shaq, Duncan, Kareem, Garnett and Pau Gasol. Also, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell have no blocks stats at all because it wasn’t an official number when they played. Some other NBA standouts – LeBron James, Karl Malone and Charles Barkley – also lag Divac in the blocks stats, but they obliterated Divac in the other 3 categories, and I wouldn’t put Divac ahead of any of them. Ditto for Patrick Ewing and David Robinson, who trail in the assists category.
What helps Divac, both in terms of his Hall of Fame candidacy and the Aldridge comparison, is his status as an international. Divac was one of the first Euro players to make it big in the NBA, and he deserves credit for that.
Also, and more to the point, Divac was more successful internationally than Aldridge, winning 2 Olympic silver medals and 2 golds and 1 bronzes at the Worlds. Aldridge, as noted above, never played internationally, although one could argue it’s easier to make the Yugoslavia team than the American one.
On the flip side, Divac made 1 NBA all-star squad. Remember, Aldridge had 7 appearances. Also, Divac never made an all-NBA team. Five times Aldridge was judged to be in the top 15 in the league. Zero for Vlade.
So what is the upshot here? Are Aldridge’s Hall of Fame credentials as good as those of Divac. I say yes, but my guess is that he won’t get in. No titles. No international resume. But still a very, very good player.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.