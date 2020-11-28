Maradona was great … and inspired an amazing amount of love

Was extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Diego Maradona, the flamboyant and extremely popular soccer player from Argentina.

The fact that he died at the relatively young age of 60 is not a surprise given his health and drug abuse history.

I prefer to stay out of the braying over whether he or Pele or whomever was the best player of all time.

His international career includes one World Cup title (1986), one runner-up (1990), a Champions League title in 1989 with Napoli as well as 2 first and 2 seconds in Serie A with the Italian club side.

Devastatingly good with the ball, his style perhaps is best compared with Lionel Messi among modern players. Both left-footed. Both great on the ball. Both relatively short. Maradona, however, won more big games. And he was more spectacular.

Yes, he had the “hand of God” goal and the ridiculous run through half the English players in the 1986 quarters, but I remember more fondly the brilliance of his passing in the final against West Germany, including a gorgeous through ball to Burruchaga for the game-winner. Finals ... that's when the reps are made. Maradona dominated that 1986 tourney like no other I have seen, scoring or assisting on 10 of his squad's 14 goals. The 1986 and 1998 finals remain my favorites.