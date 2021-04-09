Ken Burns on Hemingway: A lot of rinse and repeat

The latest multiepisode documentary from Ken Burns, three nights on Ernest Hemingway, debuted Monday on PBS.
As always, the Hemingway doc is being relentlessly promoted by PBS, and DVD sets and a book and other merch obviously will be in the mix the next time the network dive bombs into pledge season.
I don’t see much to celebrate here. The Hemingway doc covers very little new ground and hardly merits six hours of time. Plus, I’m challenged every time Burns and his current collaborator, Lynn Novick, come out with a new project.
Why? Because their style is stultifying. For 40 years — the first of his 30-plus films, on the Brooklyn Bridge, was in 1981 — he has been parading filmed shots of still pictures with voice-overs by famous actors with atmospheric music lurking in the background. He does it over and over again in exactly the same way. You can spot a Ken Burns doc from 90 yards away on the screens in the TV section of a crowded Costco on a Sunday afternoon,
And what worked fairly well in 1990 with his breakthrough on the Civil War, is just a whole lot of been there/done that in 2021. Burns has changed his hair but that’s about it.
And if you look at his calendar, the onslaught will continue unabated. Muhammad Ali later this year. Ben Franklin in 2022, the Holocaust in 2023, the buffalo in 2024, Leonardo da Vinci and the American Revolution in 2025 (that’s 2 films, not one on the two subjects), LBJ in 2027 and Reconstruction and Churchill to follow at dates to be determined.
How can you do justice to complicated historical figures and trends when you are feeding the PBS beast at such a prodigious rate? That’s not careful research and story-telling … it’s editing with a shovel.
Hemingway is fairly well done and competently made but charts so little new ground that you wonder why Burns bothered. He can be heard in promotional materials noting how much he learned by approaching Hemingway with a clean slate and how shocking and revealing were the nuggets he found. Fiddlesticks! Anyone who read Kenneth Lynn’s 1987 bio of Hemingway, as I did right about the time the book went into paperback, has to come away still hungry after the six-hour diet Burns foists on us.
He attempts to paint Hemingway as sensitive to women with a reimagination of his first sexual encounter short story “Up in Michigan” and as a pioneer in sexual ambiguity because he liked to role-play in bed. Or at least talk about it. That wasn’t enough new to me, and I disagreed with the interpretations Burns and his “literary scholars” put forward on these issues.
Hemingway was a talented writer who treated his wives and children horribly. And this we already know before Burns uncorks his six hours. Son Patrick Hemingway comes off as sympathetic and the late Sen. John McCain surprisingly entertaining among the on-screen talking heads but not much of substance comes from the others. Edna O’Brien thought “The Old Man and the Sea” was schoolboy writing. Mario Vargas Llosa loved it. Now what?
Now what indeed? Which of the upcoming Burns epics am I likely to tackle. Maybe Franklin or da Vinci. Or maybe neither.
Ultimately, a real biography is superior to a paint by numbers Burns-Novick doc. That’s my takeaway.
