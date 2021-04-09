Ken Burns on Hemingway: A lot of rinse and repeat

The latest multiepisode documentary from Ken Burns, three nights on Ernest Hemingway, debuted Monday on PBS.

As always, the Hemingway doc is being relentlessly promoted by PBS, and DVD sets and a book and other merch obviously will be in the mix the next time the network dive bombs into pledge season.

I don’t see much to celebrate here. The Hemingway doc covers very little new ground and hardly merits six hours of time. Plus, I’m challenged every time Burns and his current collaborator, Lynn Novick, come out with a new project.

Why? Because their style is stultifying. For 40 years — the first of his 30-plus films, on the Brooklyn Bridge, was in 1981 — he has been parading filmed shots of still pictures with voice-overs by famous actors with atmospheric music lurking in the background. He does it over and over again in exactly the same way. You can spot a Ken Burns doc from 90 yards away on the screens in the TV section of a crowded Costco on a Sunday afternoon,

And what worked fairly well in 1990 with his breakthrough on the Civil War, is just a whole lot of been there/done that in 2021. Burns has changed his hair but that’s about it.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.