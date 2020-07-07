Honoring the trees of Ashland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So what can a poor boy do when you are in Ashland for the 4th of July and there are no plays and you have limited interest in sitting down at restaurants because of the virus and you already have bought your agreed-upon quota of four CDs at the Music Coop?

Well, you can go out and look at trees. Corvallis and Benton County have a heritage tree program, while Ashland has been honoring a “tree of the year” since 1988. And just like for the local trees, in Ashland residents can vote to determine the annual winner.

We had two expert guides who have been using some of their COVID-19 down time to try to visit every winner on the Ashland list. Last Saturday we visited seven of the winners on a 90-minute mosey on a warm afternoon.

We took occasional breaks (there is a nice bench area in the shade of the school theater at Ashland High School) and stayed hydrated. And since it was a mosey we saw other things as well. Interesting houses, an eclectic urban farm, an accessory dwelling structure that used to be a water tower, interesting gardens — and a house with a plaque that notes it is NOT on a historic registry. Sour grapes? Who knows? Just another mystery on a mosey.

So go ahead and move on to the photos, which are shown in the order of the walkabout.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.