Fine book by Robbins on Andrews Forest

A few years ago when I was writing a series of stories on the 150th anniversary of Oregon State University I had coffee with William G. Robbins, who wrote OSU’s “authorized biography.”
Robbins taught history at OSU for nearly 30 years and is an incisive author on Oregon history, particularly as it relates to its natural history and the environment. And don't be fooled at the "authorized" nature of his OSU bio. He covers the university, warts and all.
During the interview I asked him what his next project was going to be. He told me he was working on a piece on the H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest, the cooperative venture between OSU, the Willamette National Forest and the Pacific Northwest Forest Research Station.
Fueled by a series of grants from the National Science Foundation, the Andrews, along the Blue River in Lane County, has played a huge role in how we understand forests, particularly because its data sets go back so far and have proven to be so valuable to researchers at OSU and elsewhere.
Robbins’ research has turned into a book, released in October 2020 by the OSU Press, and it is definitely worth a read.
“A Place of Inquiry, A Place of Wonder” is a very fine history of the experimental forest program and many of the enviro issues that followed — spotted owl, NW Forest Plan, climate change. He interweaves the history of the Andrews, which is affiliated with Oregon State, the Willamette National Forest and the PNW Forest Research Station, with more general notes on forestry and the environment.
It’s hilarious that one of the assumptions they started with at the Andrews was that if you clear cut and replanted on the bare ground the result would be more productive in terms of timber volume. Slowly, the scientists started digging deeper and began looking at debris flows, logs in creeks, decomposing logs, the impact of logging roads and impacts on flora and fauna. The Andrews folks didn’t quite write the book on modern forestry, but they definitely took over a few of the chapters.
Robbins does a particularly good job of discussing the “owl crisis,” just as he did in his 2020 update of his WSU Press volume on Oregon history called “This Storied Land.” Yes, the northern spotted owl had an impact on the timber industry, particularly on federal property. But it was a three-part crisis, with mechanization and declining demand mixed with an increase in supply from the Deep South that tells the whole story. And Robbins tells it well.
Unfortunately, the forest is closed right now, a victim of the combination of COVID and some moderate damage from the Holiday Farm Fire. But when it opens up … I’ll be there. Robbins makes you want to walk the trails and see for yourself.
