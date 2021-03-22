Fine book by Robbins on Andrews Forest

A few years ago when I was writing a series of stories on the 150th anniversary of Oregon State University I had coffee with William G. Robbins, who wrote OSU’s “authorized biography.”

Robbins taught history at OSU for nearly 30 years and is an incisive author on Oregon history, particularly as it relates to its natural history and the environment. And don't be fooled at the "authorized" nature of his OSU bio. He covers the university, warts and all.

During the interview I asked him what his next project was going to be. He told me he was working on a piece on the H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest, the cooperative venture between OSU, the Willamette National Forest and the Pacific Northwest Forest Research Station.

Fueled by a series of grants from the National Science Foundation, the Andrews, along the Blue River in Lane County, has played a huge role in how we understand forests, particularly because its data sets go back so far and have proven to be so valuable to researchers at OSU and elsewhere.

Robbins’ research has turned into a book, released in October 2020 by the OSU Press, and it is definitely worth a read.