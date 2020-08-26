Corvallis most-educated town in Oregon, research shows

One of my sources forwarded me a cool list the other day. An insurance website produced a state-by-state look at the most-educated cities in the United States.
Corvallis finished No. 1 in Oregon.
Here is how it works:
The researchers examined statistics from a database of more than 2.5 million car insurance applications to find the most educated cities. Interested customers input personal and vehicle information, including their city of residence and highest level of education. Using a proprietary scoring algorithm, analysts calculated an education score for each customer based on educational history and achievement. For high school students, the probability of advancing to college based on current grade point average (GPA) was also factored into the calculation.
The resulting data set was then divided by city, and the average education score for each city was collected.
It doesn’t surprise me that Corvallis would score high given the number of advanced degrees stemming from the presence of Oregon State University and HP Inc. Plus those who have retired from the two institutions and are still in town.
One interesting trend of the research is how often a college town led a state’s list. Near as I can tell there are 14. Some I left off. New York City has tons of colleges (Columbia, St. John’s, Fordham, etc.). But NYC is not a college town. Reno has the University of Nevada, but there are a lot of other reasons why people to go Reno. Ditto for Pittsburgh. New Orleans and Anchorage.
Here are the other college towns:
Auburn, Alabama (Auburn University)
Boulder, Colorado (University of Colorado)
Rexburg, Idaho (BYU-Idaho)
Manhattan, Kansas (Kansas State)
Lexington, Kentucky (University of Kentucky)
Cambridge, Massachusetts (Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
Ann Arbor, Michigan (University of Michigan)
Rochester, Minnesota (Mayo Clinic)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi (Southern Miss)
Missoula, Montana (University of Montana)
Lincoln, Nebraska (University of Nebraska)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina (University of North Carolina)
Morgantown, West Virginia (West Virginia University)
Madison, Wisconsin (University of Wisconsin)
But just for the record I wish I had a list that shows just how many doctorates there are floating around Corvallis. That’s a number I would really like to have.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!