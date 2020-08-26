Corvallis most-educated town in Oregon, research shows

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of my sources forwarded me a cool list the other day. An insurance website produced a state-by-state look at the most-educated cities in the United States.

Corvallis finished No. 1 in Oregon.

Here is how it works:

The researchers examined statistics from a database of more than 2.5 million car insurance applications to find the most educated cities. Interested customers input personal and vehicle information, including their city of residence and highest level of education. Using a proprietary scoring algorithm, analysts calculated an education score for each customer based on educational history and achievement. For high school students, the probability of advancing to college based on current grade point average (GPA) was also factored into the calculation.

The resulting data set was then divided by city, and the average education score for each city was collected.

It doesn’t surprise me that Corvallis would score high given the number of advanced degrees stemming from the presence of Oregon State University and HP Inc. Plus those who have retired from the two institutions and are still in town.