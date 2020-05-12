Bombshell for Oregon's Stoddard: Possible VP pick DID NOT shoot Liberty Valance

The career of Stoddard, then a young lawyer who went west on a whim and hung up a shingle in the Central Oregon town of Shinbone, took off after he allegedly killed John Day “Liberty”Valance in a shootout in Shinbone in 1970.

Stoddard, Valance and a host of others were involved in the great Deschutes River water rights and land battles of the era, with the shootout the culmination of a fierce political showdown over which area representatives would be selected to take the issue to the capital in Salem.

Stoddard and then-Shinbone Star editor and publisher Dutton Peabody were chosen. Valance was not, as the small land-holders held more votes than the big cattle barons who were backing – and who employed – Valance.

Incensed, Valance told Stoddard to meet him outside, and gunplay ensued in the alley behind Ericson's restaurant, also known as the Swede's place, on the night of April 18, 1970. Moments later Valance lay dead in the alley, with a bleeding Stoddard staggering into the restaurant to seek medical attention.