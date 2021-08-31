Blog: The best college towns and other cool stuff

Came across another one of those “best college towns lists” the other day. They are kind of fun. Sometimes kind of silly. And always fodder for an argument that, truth be told, is not really worth having.
The latest list I found was in Via, the magazine of the Oregon chapter of the American Automobile Association, the nonprofit collection of clubs involved in insurance, roadside assistance, maps and other travel information.
A lovely picture of Gonzaga University, with its clock tower lining the river in Spokane, Washington, adorns the cover. Unfortunately, despite the presence of Gonzaga and three other schools, Spokane is NOT a college town. It’s just too big and the college environment just is not front and center there. But that’s getting a bit ahead of myself.
First, let’s review the Via list. In order (but it does not appear to be a ranked order) they favored Eugene, San Luis Obispo (California), Provo (Utah), Spokane, Santa Cruz (California), Missoula (Montana), Chico (California) and Tucson (Arizona). Yes, no Corvallis. Sigh. More on this later.
The criteria were a bit strange, more aimed toward a tourist who might want to visit a college town, rather than for someone who might want to live there. They noted the presence of “craft burgers" as being important. I guess they have never been in the drive-through line at the downtown Corvallis McDonald’s at 11 p.m. on a Saturday night. Also, a photo and chatter on the wooden roller-coaster at the beach/boardwalk in Santa Cruz. Somehow I have trouble believing a carnival ride is among the top five reasons folks matriculate to UC-Santa Cruz.
I’ve never been to Provo or Tucson, but I have visited the other six. Some great towns, but Tucson belongs on the list with Spokane of towns that are just too big to be considered “college towns.”
That’s why I find the signs plastered all over Oregon State University as well as its marketing materials about one website that said Corvallis was the Pac-12’s best “college town” in the Pac-12 Conference kind of an eye-roller. That’s because there are only five college towns in the conference: Corvallis, Eugene, Berkeley, Boulder and Pullman. The other schools reside in towns that are just too big. In fairness, I should note that Berkeley, where I lived for five years in the 1980s, is kind of a special case. Yes, like Stanford, USC, UCLA, ASU, Arizona and UW, Cal is surrounded by literally millions of people … it has retained its college town — as well as countercultural — charm.
I hunted around a bit for some other lists. Found a hilarious one that added in the schools that participate in Pac-12 wrestling, counted Los Angeles twice and featured 16 towns. The winner? Little Rock, Arkansas. I moved on.
One intriguing set of competing lists on SportsPac-12.com by Nick Bartlett and Jack Follman were eerily similar to my own thinking. Nick had a top 6 of Boulder, Corvallis, Eugene, Pullman, Tempe and Berkeley. Jack had a top 5 of Boulder, Corvallis, Eugene, Berkeley and Pullman. Although neither one explicitly stated that size mattered in this particular exercise … the trend is clear.
I also found the most recent U.S. News list that ranks national universities, regardless of how cool their town is. Four Pac-12 schools made the top 25: Stanford (tied for 6th), UCLA (20th), Cal (23rd) and USC (tied for 24th).
Washington was next at 58th, Arizona and Utah were tied for 97, ASU, Colorado and Oregon were tied for 103, and OSU (153) and WSU (176) brought up the rear.
I’ve written enough about OSU in the past nine years to know that it’s a really good school. Which, instead of being a marketing nightmare for the administration, should tell them that the competition is fierce. And that with some things being 153rd is really not that bad.
