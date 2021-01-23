Blog: Looking deeper at the 2020 numbers … and some 2021 numbers

As we move forward beyond the inauguration of Joe Biden and into real governing here are some final thoughts on the 2020 presidential election and the Trump phenomenon.
My analysis shows that 2020 actually was closer in the Electoral College than in 2016. A shift of 110,000 votes in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania would have been required for Hillary Clinton to surpass Trump in 2016. Trump would have forced a 269-269 Electoral College tie with a total of 44K votes combined in Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin. That’s really close.
Yes, I’m ignoring the popular vote for the moment because that’s not how we elect the president. At least for now. But I don’t think the Electoral College goes away in my lifetime, no matter how many letters to the editor we get. And I’m already 29.
The 2020 turnout was virtually unprecedented, with nearly 22 million more voters casting ballots in 2020 than in 2016. And far fewer voters rejected the major party candidates this time, with just 3 million votes going to other candidates, down 6 million from 2016’s total of 9 million.
And amid all of the bows the Democrats took for their voter turnout efforts the Republicans did almost just as well. Biden was up about 15.5 million on Clinton’s popular vote. Trump beat his 2016 total by about 11.5 million.
Which is where the discussion of the race really starts to get interesting in my book. This is the same Trump who was never going to survive the primaries, never going to win the GOP nomination at the convention and certainly never going to be elected. And if elected he certainly wouldn’t be able to govern. And if elected he certainly couldn’t be re-elected. And he came within 44,000 votes of doing just that.
Despite all of the negative stories and the lists of lies and the Mueller investigation and the first impeachment trial he collected 11.5 million more votes than last time. Understanding the dynamics – and the people behind those votes - is critical going forward.
And even amid Trump’s hard-to-watch –- but not really surprising -- crusade to overturn the results, 138 House Republicans, essentially 2/3 of the caucus, stood up to back his challenge of Pennsylvania’s vote and just 10 GOP House members voted aye on impeachment two. And 75% of Trump supporters believed his accusations of election fraud.
Those numbers also are really important to consider as we look forward. And they reflect a GOP party discipline that is difficult to ignore, especially given the chaos of the past couple of weeks.
Joe will unite us, Joe will be bipartisan, Joe will get things done, Joe will work with Congress just as he did when he was vice president, Biden supporters and pundits say. Maybe. But the Dems lost House seats in 2020 and have a razor-thin margin in the Senate. And I recall Biden-Obama not always getting their way, shall we say, with Congress.
I sense more hard political fighting ahead, and it seems that that is what the closeness of the election vote is telling us. Will Trump’s meltdown down the stretch change that?
Ask me again in about a year or so.
