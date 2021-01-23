Blog: Looking deeper at the 2020 numbers … and some 2021 numbers

As we move forward beyond the inauguration of Joe Biden and into real governing here are some final thoughts on the 2020 presidential election and the Trump phenomenon.

My analysis shows that 2020 actually was closer in the Electoral College than in 2016. A shift of 110,000 votes in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania would have been required for Hillary Clinton to surpass Trump in 2016. Trump would have forced a 269-269 Electoral College tie with a total of 44K votes combined in Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin. That’s really close.

Yes, I’m ignoring the popular vote for the moment because that’s not how we elect the president. At least for now. But I don’t think the Electoral College goes away in my lifetime, no matter how many letters to the editor we get. And I’m already 29.

The 2020 turnout was virtually unprecedented, with nearly 22 million more voters casting ballots in 2020 than in 2016. And far fewer voters rejected the major party candidates this time, with just 3 million votes going to other candidates, down 6 million from 2016’s total of 9 million.

And amid all of the bows the Democrats took for their voter turnout efforts the Republicans did almost just as well. Biden was up about 15.5 million on Clinton’s popular vote. Trump beat his 2016 total by about 11.5 million.