Blog/Analysis: A “new” Reser Stadium but at what cost?

Pac-12 folks moan about Larry Scott’s inability to get the conference a TV deal like those of the SEC and the Big Ten. The reason is the product isn’t worth as much.

Here is one of my favorite factoids from Sunday’s Super Bowl. The rosters of the Bucs and Chiefs contained 25 players from the SEC, 20 from the Big Ten, 11 from the ACC … and 5 from the Pac-12. The conference also has filled just two of the 28 College Football Playoff slots compared to 8 for the SEC and 8 for the ACC.

Yes, I recognize that for some it seems outrageous that the Beavers are spending this kind of money on stadium upgrades. Particularly during a pandemic. Yes, they are doing other things with the facility. Meeting space. Medical facilities. And a welcome center.

Let’s break this down a bit further. They already have medical facilities at Plageman Hall. Yes, I’m hearing that they can serve more students/faculty at Reser with a 24/7 approach and that parking obviously will be better. And then they can do something else with Plageman and turn it into one of the “opportunity sites” on their soon-to-be-completed vision project.

But they have conference and meeting space right across the street from Reser at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center and the LaSells Stewart Center. Do they need more?