Blog/Analysis: A “new” Reser Stadium but at what cost?

I'm still chewing on the announcement by Oregon State University that enough donations have been secured to move forward with the final phase of their remodeling of Reser Stadium.
It’s been a long slog. The east side was upgraded in 2005, with further improvements following every few years. The latest proposal, which will finish the job, is tentatively scheduled to be ready in 2023 at a cost of $150 million.
The 2022 season seems likely to provide a stern test, given that the west side still will be under construction with a capacity that remains to be determined.
Ah, capacity … there is another issue. OSU officials say the new Reser will be “right-sized” at somewhere between 35,000 and 39,000. That is down substantially from its peak above 46,000. OSU is not alone in green-lighting stadium redos that lower capacity: Cal, ASU and Stanford all have done so. And Stanford went from 85K to 50K, potentially a huge loss of revenue.
As recently as the 2010 season the Beavers averaged 45,509 at home. Clearly, OSU officials don’t think they can hit that mark again. They are pitching the project as one that will depend upon loge tickets and premium seating. Will the revenue streams align properly? Too soon to tell.
But it is interesting to reflect on the fact that when the Reser redos started the thinking was that at full build the stadium would hold 53,000 to 55,000.
It reminds me of the scene in “This is Spinal Tap” in which the manager of the band is asked if the group’s popularity is declining because the concerts are being performed in smaller venues.
“Not at all,” the flack says. “Their audience just is becoming more selective, you know.”
OSU officials also described the outcome of the project as a “best in class” facility. This is hogwash. The Beavers already have chosen their class. It is Pac-12/Power 5. That is their class.
And that class includes the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten, whose schools are showered with far more TV money than the Pac-12. In the SEC, Alabama, Texas A&M and Tennessee all play in stadiums that seat 100,000 or more. For Georgia, LSU and Florida it’s 90,000-plus. The Big Ten has Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State at 100,000 and above, Nebraska and Wisconsin at 80,000 and above and Iowa and Michigan State at 70,000 and above.
The Pac-12? USC and UCLA play in huge stadiums but seldom fill them these days. Washington is at 70,000, but everybody else is below that figure. Most of them well below that figure.
Revenue streams. If 100,000 people come to your barn as opposed to 35,000 at Reser, that means extra ticket money, extra food money, extra merch money and extra donor contributions.
Pac-12 folks moan about Larry Scott’s inability to get the conference a TV deal like those of the SEC and the Big Ten. The reason is the product isn’t worth as much.
Here is one of my favorite factoids from Sunday’s Super Bowl. The rosters of the Bucs and Chiefs contained 25 players from the SEC, 20 from the Big Ten, 11 from the ACC … and 5 from the Pac-12. The conference also has filled just two of the 28 College Football Playoff slots compared to 8 for the SEC and 8 for the ACC.
Yes, I recognize that for some it seems outrageous that the Beavers are spending this kind of money on stadium upgrades. Particularly during a pandemic. Yes, they are doing other things with the facility. Meeting space. Medical facilities. And a welcome center.
Let’s break this down a bit further. They already have medical facilities at Plageman Hall. Yes, I’m hearing that they can serve more students/faculty at Reser with a 24/7 approach and that parking obviously will be better. And then they can do something else with Plageman and turn it into one of the “opportunity sites” on their soon-to-be-completed vision project.
But they have conference and meeting space right across the street from Reser at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center and the LaSells Stewart Center. Do they need more?
Yes, a welcome center sounds nice. Being on campus as often as I am I’ve noted the parent and prospective student tours streaming out of the Kerr Administration Building. Again, there will be better parking at Reser. But what is the message that you are sending by tying together your facility for welcoming students and their families with the one you use for padded student-athletes to bang on one another?
The great philosopher/mythologist Joe Campbell once opined about buildings and their significance … and I am paraphrasing here: “It used to be that the largest building in town was a church or a cathedral … then that changed and the largest building was for a government function … then it came to pass that the largest building in town was a sports stadium.”
Because that is how we have set our priorities. People (and universities) spend money on things that they value. Like football. They make a football coach the highest paid person on campus, a campus in which everywhere you look you can find someone who thinks they have a better way to spend that $50 million anonymous donation that put the Reser campaign over the top.
Maybe it’s wave energy work out at the Hatifield Marine Science Center. Maybe it’s work on forests and climate change at the H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest near Blue River. Imagine what might be accomplished by adding $50M to the funds being used for OSU’s innovative TRACE program that is testing individuals and sewers for COVID?
My sense is that OSU added the welcome center and medical facilities and meeting space to try to head off the criticism of its football stadium expansion. Cynical, yes. Realistic, also yes, although we are assured by new President F. King Alexander that this is not “a bifurcated or dichotomous enterprise.”
Pause.
Here are a couple of other items to chew on:
Larry Scott: I’m ambivalent about his departure. Many see the Pac-12 Networks as a failure. Yes, Scott failed to bring in the satellite folks, but his networks have made women’s basketball — and other "minor" sports — so much more visible than before. He bumped the conference from 10 to 12 teams and came within a hair’s breadth of reeling in Texas and Oklahoma.
What will the Pac-12 CEO Group (there’s a great advertisement for the proper place for athletics within an academic environment) be looking for from the new person that they didn’t get from Scott?
One final note on the Pac-12: Heard a Canzano interview with Kirk Schulz, the president at Washington State. Schulz, who has been an administrator at Mississippi State as well as president at Kansas State, told Canzano that one of the things he has learned is that he needs to have a good relationship with both his men’s basketball coach and his football coach. No bifurcation or dichotomy there, either.
Paying athletes: It’s coming. Whether I like it or not (and I do not), it’s coming. College athletes will be paid, and they will be allowed to sign endorsement contracts. How are the Beavers supposed to continue to be relevant with their best-in-class, right-sized stadium with athletes paid to promote Dari Mart and Coastal Farm and Ranch while Phil Knight buys an entire defensive line for the Ducks?
A final thought: It’s ironic to think that the best season in Beavers history, 2000, came at a Reser in which only one piece, part of the Valley Football Center, will be still extant when the new Reser debuts in 2023. Capacity then was 33,562, although they somehow crammed in 36,044 for the 23-13 victory against Oregon that enabled OSU to tie for the Pac-10 title.
Will the Beavers be more likely to win a Pac-12 title in their new best-in-class, right-sized facility than they were in 2000? I say no. Should that lead individuals to question the current course of the university? Absolutely.
