Beer … who are the big guys? And who are the largest small guys?

I heard somewhere that 20% of the beer consumed in the U.S. is quaffed on the three weekends that surround Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day.

It sounded plausible. So I looked it up again to be sure. I found a 2011 Huffington Post article based on Nielsen data (do they ask you how much beer you are drinking when you are watching a TV show?) that noted Labor Day is No. 1, Memorial Day No. 2, Christmas No. 3 and 4th of July is No. 4. Thanksgiving, Halloween and the Super Bowl occupy the next three slots. The rankings were based on the sale of beer two weeks before the day in question.

Anyway, I had a few beers during the 4th of July weekend — all with the proper social distancing, of course – and the subject of beer firms came up. Mainly we talked about which mega-firms controlled which brands and which “craft” breweries were so big that they really weren’t craft anymore. Much less micros. So we have two lists for you. The first shows the top 10 worldwide brands. The second, which I find more interesting, shows the top domestic brands – and there are craft firms in the top 10.

Here goes

World list