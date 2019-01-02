NOTE: The following article originally appeared in the Monday, Jan. 2, 1989, edition of the Albany Democrat-Herald.
TANGENT — The richest cat in town hasn't been much affected by her status. The only real difference in Kitty Cat's life these days is that she's not allowed to go out mousing anymore.
Kitty became the mid-valley's most famous heiress when 82-year-old John Bass left his $100,000 estate to her when he died Dec. 28, 1983. Since 1985 she has shared her home with the City of Tangent, which will receive the estate when she dies.
"She's doing fine," said City Recorder Georgia Edwards.
City officials and Dale Clark, Kitty Cat's caretaker, decided when the city moved in that the wealthy feline would be safer indoors.
"She's not allowed outside, mainly because they're afraid she'll get hurt, or somebody will kidnap her," Edwards said.
Kitty Cat, now 14, is a crooked-tailed mixed-breed cat with a piercing stare and a loud, near-constant purr. She's generally friendly, checking out visitors to the City Hall offices and humming like a buzz-saw when petted.
She was the constant companion of Bass, former owner of the Dixie Tavern and Johnnie's Grill, in his final years. Bass bought the property now owned by Kitty Cat in 1946, and farmed it until the mid-1950s, Clark said.
Kitty Cat slept on Bass' bed with him at night, and spent her days out mousing with Clark's cat, Mandy. Clark, who took care of Bass before he died, still lives in a mobile home on the property.
Kitty Cat doesn't actually own the estate. But Bass wanted her to be cared for after he died, so he bequeathed his estate to Albany attorney Roger Reid, on the condition that Reid use the home and proceeds "for Kitty Cat during its lifetime."
Upon Kitty Cat's death, the two-story farmhouse at 22106 Old Oak Drive and the rest of the property and his estate go to the city for use as a historical site.
The big white house and red barn on the property were built in 1916. It was operated as a dairy farm and chicken ranch for many years. Now Tangent Elementary School is right next door.
Bass left enough cash to maintain the property from the money's interest alone, Reid said when he made the will public in January 1984.
The Tangent City Council and Planning Commission hold their meetings in Kitty Cat's home now, and Edwards works there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Edwards said the cat "does whatever she wants to" while Edwards is there and during council meetings. "If a lot of people are around, she'll sometimes go and hide, but most of the time she'll try to find out what's going on. She sits on the back of my chair a lot."
NOTE: Kitty Cat and her owner were reunited in June 1995.