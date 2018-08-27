If you’re an Oregonian who has never been to Smith Rock, you need to remedy that situation pronto.
This state park outside Redmond, with its amazing rock faces and spires, has deservedly been named one of the 7 Wonders of Oregon, according to Oregon Tourism Commission.
Smith Rock might be best known as a world-class rock climbing destination, but there’s also a network of well-maintained trails around the site. You don't have to be able to scale walls like Spider-Man to explore and enjoy this state park.
On a recent visit, we strung together about a 5-mile loop by trekking on the River Trail, Mesa Verde Trail and Misery Ridge Trail. Much of this hike was easy, but there were sections of medium difficulty, as well.
The River Trail followed the lush greenery of the Crooked River as it curved around towering cliffs, and tempted you to dip your toes in the water.
The Mesa Verde trail then wound uphill a bit to the Misery Ridge Trail. This was the butt-buster section of the hike, as the path climbed to the top of the rock formations at the park.
The items of this adventure, without a doubt, were our hiking poles, which I’d strongly recommended. As the trails are made of tiny lava rock, footing can be tricky on the steep downhill sections.
I wouldn’t classify myself as a mountain goat, but I’m fairly sure-footed. Nevertheless, my hiking pole saved me from a couple of spills on this trek.
Shade can be hard to find, so this route is best to tackle before noon in the summer, and even then, a sun hat and plenty of water would be good ideas, as well.
The view from the top is spectacular, even on a day when most of the Cascade peaks weren’t visible due to smoke from fires throughout the region.
There were mountain flowers and animals such as ducks, geese and lizards that we spied along this trek. But creatures of another sort – the rock climbers – were the star attraction as far as wildlife.
The hike passed by several climbing routes, such as the popular Monkey Face, and we took breaks to watch these talented athletes scale upward.