Your arts and entertainment cheat sheet for Thursday, March 5

"It does well every year," Ivy told me. "Our mission is to be a venue for community arts and cultural organizations. 'Terpsichore' serves that mission. And it shows, because tons of people participate. It's one of my favorites."

Oregon Bach Collegium

Here's one of my favorites.

Back in early February, I received notice of the Oregon Bach Collegium's "Frederick the Great: Musical Monarch." I dutifully filed the announcement for safe-keeping to use as a possible brief in this week's edition.

But then I read about the group and it hit me right in my history heart. The Collegium specializes in performances of 17th and 18th century compositions in a discipline known as historical performance practice. Which means audiences will be treated to these works as they were likely heard initially — on period-accurate instruments. Weirdly, it reminded me of one of my favorite '70s English progressive rock groups, Gryphon, who executed original material on medieval instruments. They eventually incorporated keyboards, but let's not talk about that. Anyway, I recommend their high-water mark, "Red Queen to Gryphon Three" (1974), and I don't even like chess.