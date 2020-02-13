Your arts and entertainment cheat sheet for Thursday, Feb. 13

More details you seek? (Like, will there be any ill-grammared "Star Wars" nods or awful puns?) Check out my feature from this week's edition.

Now playing

We've got five films hitting digi-lodeons this week.

Sega's rapid-tumbling video-game icon is inescapable from mid-valley screens as "Sonic the Hedgehog" rolls from the Regal 7 in Albany to the AMC 12 and Regal Ninth Street theaters in Corvallis. No reviews were available at press time, but we're confident that the film is dizzyingly action-packed and that you should leave your controller at home.

Blumhouse Productions has fed the classic TV series "Fantasy Island" through its horrific prism to concoct a supernatural thriller starring Michael Peña as Mr. Roarke, a suave persona first made famous by Ricardo Montalban. Movie Roarke and his assistant, Julie (the 5-foot-9 Parisa Fitz-Henley), welcome tourists to a breathtaking getaway by fueling their dreams with nightmares. Book your tickets at the Regal 7 in Albany and AMC 12 in Corvallis. Watch this space for developments in the gritty "Love Boat" reboot we wish existed.