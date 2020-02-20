Your arts and entertainment cheat sheet for Thursday, Feb. 20

This week we've packed our entertainment schedule with art, dance, theater and a fine musical reminder of why Sergei Rachmaninoff matters.
Corvallis Arts Walk Spotlight
Writer Patrick Fancher caught up with artist Jessica Billey, who's been working on a compelling long-term portrait project, "People Who Live Alone," since August 2017. With just pencil and paper, she's captured what it means to be on your own, documenting this growing trend and deflating a few of its stereotypes. "My hope," she says, "is to shift the view and change the conversation and encourage people to think about living alone in a new way."
You can see her work today (that's Thursday, Feb. 20, FYI) in Studio No. 204 at the Crees Building, 230 SW Third St., Corvallis. It's fascinating, indeed.
Of course, since it's the Corvallis Arts Walk, the town is verily bursting with colors and inspiration, and it's all free! Hours are 4 to 8 p.m., with a free shuttle service every five minutes from the Reser Stadium parking lot. Parking is free after 5 p.m. See a complete list of participating artists and locations in Patrick's story.
'Ten Tiny Dances'
The “Ten Tiny Dances" format, celebrating its third year in Corvallis (it originated with Portland dancer Mike Barber), famously tackles the challenge of cultivating creativity and movement from confinement: a 4-by-4-foot stage elevated 18 inches from the floor.
For 2020, director Mishele Mennett has made the very idea of space the event's theme: personal space, comfortable space — what defines such environments or makes them representative of a community. It’s also about the tragic lack of necessary space, or maybe the cruel abundance of same when you have no space of your own.
What constitutes, it asks, the parameters of “Home”? You can experience exactly 10 of those answers Friday and Saturday night at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis. As preparation, you can also read my interview with "Ten Tiny Dances" director Mishele Mennett.
All-Rachmaninoff
Sergei Rachmaninoff is an anomaly among composers, revered among musicians and the public, but dismissed in academia.
Corvallis-OSU Symphony maestro Marlan Carlson puts it more succinctly, calling that treatment what it is: snobbery.
“This is a really good demonstration of academic ivory-tower-ism,” he said, “and I take objection to that.”
So when OSU sophomore Christopher Yoon, who’s majoring in bioengineering and minoring in music with a reputation as a first-rate cellist and pianist, approached him about performing Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43, the pinnacle of piano showpieces, Carlson went one better, building an entire program around Rachmaninoff — one that deftly encapsulates the composer’s output and sends a clear message about his importance.
The Corvallis OSU-Symphony will perform three of his works at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis.
Click here for more and help us give Rachmaninoff his due. It's about darn time.
Hey, movies!
Opening (and coming back) this week:
We couldn't fit the following new reviews into print (someone 'round here writes too long), but rest assured: We have opinions. Heck, we even share 'em sometime.
Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times raves about writer-director Kantemir Balagov's "Beanpole," which centers on the codependent postwar bond between two close friends, Iya (Viktoria Miroshnichenko) and Masha (Vasilisa Perelygina) in 1945 Leningrad. Chang says this multilayered masterpiece, despite its scars and squalor, "leaves you with a shred of hope." See it immediately at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis.
Director Chris Sanders dusts off Jack London's 1903 novella "The Call of the Wild" yet again, and executes something strangely different: a story about a dog without an actual fur-and-bone-and-wagging-tail dog. This Buck (Buck 2.0) is entirely CGI. Luckily, he's surrounded by human actors like Bradley Whitford and a genuinely bearded Harrison Ford. In fact, according to Katie Walsh of the Tribune News Service, Buck's two-legged friends redeem the film.
P.S. For those of you (like us) who missed Jay Roach's "Bombshell" this winter, it's coming to the Pix Theatre in Albany this weekend.
