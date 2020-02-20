Your arts and entertainment cheat sheet for Thursday, Feb. 20

“This is a really good demonstration of academic ivory-tower-ism,” he said, “and I take objection to that.”

So when OSU sophomore Christopher Yoon, who’s majoring in bioengineering and minoring in music with a reputation as a first-rate cellist and pianist, approached him about performing Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43, the pinnacle of piano showpieces, Carlson went one better, building an entire program around Rachmaninoff — one that deftly encapsulates the composer’s output and sends a clear message about his importance.

The Corvallis OSU-Symphony will perform three of his works at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis.

Click here for more and help us give Rachmaninoff his due. It's about darn time.

Hey, movies!

Opening (and coming back) this week:

We couldn't fit the following new reviews into print (someone 'round here writes too long), but rest assured: We have opinions. Heck, we even share 'em sometime.