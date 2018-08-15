NOTE: The following article originally ran in the Friday, Aug. 17, 1973, edition of the Albany Democrat-Herald.
It will be a cool but partly sunny weekend in the mid-valley, according to the National Weather Service.
With the high-pressure front which brought cooler temperatures overnight came a shift in wind that halted agricultural field burning this morning. And it blew away smoke which had clogged the mid-valley Thursday.
An attempt was made to halt field burning Thursday afternoon, but the order came too late and farmers were in the process of burning.
Fire officials estimate 18,500 acres of grass stubble fields were burned Thursday under three quotas authorized.
Doug Brannock, supervisor of field burning for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said today he is not certain what weather characteristics caused the smoke buildup which forced him to cut off burning at 3:45 p.m.
Brannock said he was observing burning from an airplane Thursday afternoon and "from every bit of observable information and information we normally use," it was a good day for burning.
He said smoke was rising above the clouds and temperatures he was taking from the airplane indicated no inversion. But about 1 p.m. ground smoke began to develop just as it does on days with an air-temperature inversion.
Apparently, Brannock said, a localized air-flow condition not observed at either Portland or Eugene airports was pushing the smoke back down on the east side of the valley after it had risen. He said the smoke buildup was localized to the west side of the Willamette Valley between Woodburn and Harrisburg.
State police said the smoke did not pose a safety hazard at any time, though most vehicles began using headlights while driving by at 4 p.m.
Although Brannock issued the order to cut off burning in mid-afternoon, the word didn't get to the farmers in their fields. Brannock's staff said the intent of the order was to allow fires already lit to burn out but not to light any more fires.
Most mid-valley fire officials said that isn't the way they understood the order. They understood that burning could continue if the permit already had been issued. Consequently, some fires still were being lit at 6 p.m.
