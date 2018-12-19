NOTE: The following articles appeared in the Wednesday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 26, 1913, editions of the Albany Daily Democrat.
Here is the happiest boy in Albany
"Have you seen anything of my little black dog?"
This was the question put to an officer of the Albany police force this afternoon by a little chap who had spent most of the morning in quest of his playmate.
When informed that his dog was in the pound, the little fellow tearfully asked how much it would cost him to get the dog back for Xmas. When told that he would have to pay the city $5, he burst into sobs and said all the money he had was the dollar bill, which his grandmother had sent him for Christmas and his folks could not give any more.
Believing that he was robbed of his best friend and playmate by a heartless shylock who is officially designated as poundmaster, the boy turned his face homeward, thinking that tomorrow he must mourn the loss of his dog while other folks were making merry.
The case came to the attention of a resident of Albany, who volunteered to pay the fee demanded by the poundmaster. Officer King volunteered to pay half and the poundmaster finally yielded to the plea of the latter, and contributed a dollar of the charges. After the "pound of flesh" had been taken, the dog was released.
Later the case was brought to the attention of the city authorities by Officer King and the money was refunded by order of the city council.
The writer has never seen a happier smile than that which adorned the face of this boy after his canine companion had been returned.
Christmas big event for Albany
After a glorious season, proclaimed as the greatest in the history of Albany, one characterized with more spirit of "good fellowship," declared to be one of the most successful by everybody generally, including every merchant in the city, every family, from the tiniest tot to the aged, which progressed in weather that was beyond compare, the aftermath of Christmas Day, has settled upon Albany and surrounding territory, serene and probably blessed to many.
Many needy families reached
From now on for some time to come will we live happily in the memory of the birth day celebration of our Savior. Would that everybody could speak at once and a great tale be told, a tale of joy, of happiness, of mirth and pleasure, even to the humblest, and the poverty-stricken, for was ever such "good-fellowship" spirit shown before in Albany. Only a few know just how many poor families the good-fellows reached. They were in every section of the city and were supplied with everything imaginable.
Churches do much
Besides all of this and other things, too numerous to mention, every church in the city held special Christmas services Wednesday evening. Nor did the churches confine their Christmas spirit to their own congregations, for both churches and lodges of the city made a special effort to see that all needy families were well-provided. It is declared by authorities that never before in the history of the city has the distribution of Christmas cheer and presents among those who really are in need, was so general.
Christmas spirit everywhere
Jolly Christmas spirit was rife everywhere. The exercises were were characterized with unique ceremonies of a benevolent spirit and every gathering was infested with the joy of the Yuletide. It was interesting to watch the children and the old folks as they sat back, perennial smiles dawning their countenances, which bespoke their pleasure and approbation.
Unique exercises held
Two apples or two potatoes was the unique admission fee charged at the Christmas Eve exercises at the First Christian church. This price of admission was exacted from everyone who entered. The fruit and vegetables collected by the door-keepers, together with other foodstuffs, clothing and toys for children, which the members of the church with them were distributed among needy families.
At the Baptist church, special services were held by the Sunday school and the main feature of the evening was a missionary program, entitled "The Spirit of Christmas." Special missionary offerings were taken.
A unique entertainment was held at the Methodist church. The main feature was a cantata entitled "Planting the Christmas Tree." This Christmas was entitled "A Giving Christmas," and hundreds of gifts were collected and given to worthy causes.
A cantata, with 50 voices and a genuine Santa Claus, formed the attraction of the United Presbyterian church.
A Christmas play was given at St. Mary's Academy. The birth of the Savoir was the theme of the play.
At the First Presbyterian Church, the children of the Sunday school presented "The Greatest Day of the Year" in song and recitation.
Every church was crowded to its capacity and the various exercises were given with a vim and spirit that only those filled with the joy of the happy celebration can depict.