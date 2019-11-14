Pedal Corvallis, the bike share program that has been operating since July 2016, runs out of funds in June and program organizers are seeking new revenue — and new partnerships — to keep the system alive.
Pedal Corvallis, which is operated by the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments (OCWCOG), runs 10 stations in town, including four at Oregon State University. The grant that provided start-up funding was limited to three years.
OSU is one of the key sponsors of the project, said Steph Nappa, of OCWCOG, at a Nov. 1 presentation on the program before the Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board. Nappa also said that no matter the ultimate outcome of the program, OSU is likely to continue to operate its four on-campus stations.
Other sponsors include Linn-Benton Community College, the city of Corvallis, the Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, SamFit, the First Alternative Co-op and Woodstock’s Pizza.
Nappa outlined a series of possible options during her visit to the bike/ped group, noting in her presentation that “Now it is time for Corvallis to decide the vision for bikeshare moving forward.”
The options include:
• End OCWCOG involvement with the program.
• Identify a less-expensive vendor (Pedal Corvallis currently uses Zagster)
• Identify additional funding to maintain the current program and vendor (and perhaps increase rider fees)
• Establish a nonprofit to operate the program.
• Transition system ownership to a public entity.
• Invite a private operator to take over.
Ridership has plateaued, Nappa said, at about 400 to 500 trips per month. Key challenges, she said, were that riders didn’t think the stations were conveniently located, some riders were challenged by the technology, stations cannot be put in city-owned right-of-way and bike share programs are trending toward electrics, which are not available with Pedal Corvallis.
BPAB members support the continuation of the service, but one member James Whittemore also noted that “June 2020 is not that far away.”
Ridership data, Nappa said, show that only 20% of members regularly use the service.
“This is troubling to me,” Nappa said, although board member Wendy Byrne chimed in by offering that “people might have tried it once and gone out and bought a bike.”
OCWCOG data shows that 14,754 trips have been taken since the service started in July 2016. It is estimated that 3,836 car trips were replaced, vehicle miles traveled were reduced by 3,721 and 3,300 fewer pounds of carbon dioxide were released.