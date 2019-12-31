Best of the police log 2019

Ash storage — 2:52 p.m. Monday, 935 NW Garfield Ave., Corvallis. An Econo Lodge employee reported that a woman had left an urn of human ashes behind. A Corvallis Police Department officer learned that the motel had agreed to briefly hold the ashes for retrieval by another family member, who did not turn up. After some phone calls, the officer determined that the family member hadn't arrived due to vehicle issues. The urn was placed in holding until it could be retrieved.
Go-kart chase — 7:40 p.m. Sept. 3, Northeast Holly Lane and Laurel Drive, Adair Village. A Benton County Sheriff's Office deputy on patrol in a vehicle reportedly saw a man driving a go-kart in the street and tried to stop him by activating his lights. The man allegedly tried to drive away and crashed the cart. The deputy learned that the man, John Leonard Holdorf, 55, of Albany, had an outstanding warrant and arrested him.
Yelling for Leroy – 12:38 a.m. Aug. 29, 400 block Southwest Sixth Street. A man, whose name was not Leroy, called to report that a suspicious person was in his backyard yelling for Leroy. A Corvallis Police Department officer dispatched to the scene located the caller and the suspect in an alley behind the property. The suspect was bleeding from his hand and allegedly had stolen a pack of cigarettes from the property. Jonathan Lynn Heath, 42, was cited for third-degree theft and issued a trespass notice for that address. The officer called medics to attend to Heath’s hand.
Disturbance — 12:42 p.m. Sunday, July 6, 33100 Mount Pleasant Road, Lebanon. Neighbors were involved in a disturbance that resulted in one stealing the other’s shoe. The investigation by the Linn County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.
Wandering clubs — Police were called to the Dollar Tree store at 2001 NW Circle Boulevard at 2:34 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 for a report of found property. A woman reported she had found a set of golf clubs in the middle of the street in the 1400 block of Harrison Boulevard and handed them over for safekeeping.
Fort night — 1:37 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2400 block Long Street. Sweet Home police officers received reports of two men sitting outside a residence. The men had built a makeshift fort in an attempt to remain hidden while smoking marijuana. The men were made aware of the relevant city ordinance and officer suggested going to another location the next time.
Identity theft — At 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, a woman in South Carolina called to report that someone had used her credit card account to order $45.94 worth of pizza in Corvallis. An officer went to an apartment in the 300 block of Southwest Seventh Street, where the pizza was delivered, and spoke to a man there. The man said he had ordered the pizza using Discord, a free text and voice chat app for online gamers, paying for the purchase by using another app to send $10 to a person calling himself Jacob Sosa. Asked if he thought it was reasonable to purchase nearly $50 worth of food for $10, the man said he thought the person he was buying it from “had their ways.”
Leaky roof — About 10:54 a.m. Sunday, April 7, a caller in the 32000 block of Diamond Hill Drive, Harrisburg, reported that her home’s roof was leaking from the rain and demanded law enforcement assist. She was told to not call 911 for this type of problem.
The fire down below — 7:54 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 40000 block Highway 228, near Holley. Surveillance video showed a man stealing a beer at a market, putting it into his pants and then returning it to the cooler.
Foreign exchange — 8:56 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 3435 SE Spicer Road. A man wearing a black halter top, purple skirt, pink stockings and a ponytail reportedly left a $10 Chinese bank note on a table at the Denny’s restaurant in Albany to pay for a meal priced at $6.59. The Chinese bank note is not considered legal tender.
Howling man? — At 2:53 a.m. Sunday, March 31, a caller in Sweet Home reported that a neighbor was howling outside. The neighbor agreed to quiet down for the rest of the night after an officer responded.
Did you leave this behind? — An automatic teller machine was found on Monday, March 11 on property in the 100 block of North Second Street in Harrisburg. It appeared the owners had moved and left items at the property. A Linn County Sheriff's Office deputy called a phone number on the ATM, but was unable to reach anyone. The ATM was old and dusty with no visible damage.
Carpe diem — About 10:57 a.m. Sunday, March 10, a female caller in the 1000 block of Sixth Street in Harrisburg, reported she couldn’t find her husband, who had gone out for a walk. A deputy found him sitting by the river, enjoying a cup of coffee and a doughnut and soaking up the sunshine.
Mistaken DUII — 4:52 p.m. Thursday Feb. 14, 34800 block Spicer Drive, Albany. A caller reported a possible DUII driver. A deputy located the vehicle and saw no signs of impairment, just someone learning to drive a vehicle with a manual transmission.
Errant lambs — 3:25 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 35000 block of Cyrus Road. Lambs were reported at large. A Linn County Sheriff's Office deputy spoke with the lambs about the dangers of venturing outside the field. The lambs ultimately agreed to return to their field and thanked the deputy for his time.
Being friendly — At 7:29 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, Linn County deputies spotted a woman waving in the 1000 block of South Main Street in Brownsville. When they checked on her, she said she was just waving.
Nasty note — At 1:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, a Benton County Sheriff's Office deputy conducted a telephone interview with a person who said someone driving a small truck had stopped and deposited something in the mailbox outside their house in the 29400 block of Beaver Creek Road. When they opened the mailbox, they discovered an onion with an insulting and obscene message written on it.
School lockdown — 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, Lacomb Elementary School. The school was placed on lockdown after staff heard gunshots from neighboring properties. Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies checked and found two duck hunters.
Theft — At 8:14 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, an officer with the Corvallis Police Department investigated a theft report at Power Auto, 705 NW Buchanan Ave., where an employee had come to work to find one of the dealership’s vehicles up on blocks with all four tires missing. No suspects were immediately identified.
Rolling roadblock — 2:30 p.m. Jan. 4, milepost 40 near Highway 20, Blodgett. A Benton County deputy was dispatched for a report of a tractor-trailer blocking both lanes of travel. The driver said he had tried to turn around and got stuck. The highway was blocked for about an hour. The driver was cited for careless driving.
Suspicious circumstances — 8:12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 1200 block of 45th Avenue in Sweet Home. A manager for a storage unit contacted police because he said he could hear a bird squawking in one of the units and was afraid it would die locked inside. The manager said he was unable to contact the person leasing the unit. Officers contacted the leasee, who gave consent and a key to enter. A Sweet Home Police Department officer determined the noise was coming from a Christmas bird decoration.