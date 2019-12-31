Best of the police log 2019

Wandering clubs — Police were called to the Dollar Tree store at 2001 NW Circle Boulevard at 2:34 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 for a report of found property. A woman reported she had found a set of golf clubs in the middle of the street in the 1400 block of Harrison Boulevard and handed them over for safekeeping.

Fort night — 1:37 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2400 block Long Street. Sweet Home police officers received reports of two men sitting outside a residence. The men had built a makeshift fort in an attempt to remain hidden while smoking marijuana. The men were made aware of the relevant city ordinance and officer suggested going to another location the next time.

Identity theft — At 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, a woman in South Carolina called to report that someone had used her credit card account to order $45.94 worth of pizza in Corvallis. An officer went to an apartment in the 300 block of Southwest Seventh Street, where the pizza was delivered, and spoke to a man there. The man said he had ordered the pizza using Discord, a free text and voice chat app for online gamers, paying for the purchase by using another app to send $10 to a person calling himself Jacob Sosa. Asked if he thought it was reasonable to purchase nearly $50 worth of food for $10, the man said he thought the person he was buying it from “had their ways.”