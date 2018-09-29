Linn and Benton county fire chiefs have agreed to extend the backyard open outdoor burning ban past Oct. 1 because of continuing dry weather.
Affected areas are all portions of Linn and Benton counties served by a fire department or district, along with all areas protected by Oregon Department of Forestry.
Backyard burning is strictly prohibited throughout the boundaries of all Linn and Benton County fire districts, including the city of Albany.
For more information about fire restrictions, contact local fire departments or visit city or fire district websites.