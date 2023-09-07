Pharmacy director Megan Jones, right, and pharmacy supervisor Cody Aichele discuss the new Samaritan pharmacy that has opened in Corvallis, located within the Samaritan athletic medicine Center on the Oregon state university Campus.
JESS HUME-PANTUSO PHOTOS, MID-VALLEY MEDIA
A new Samaritan pharmacy is open in Corvallis and is set up to support both students and Corvallis residents.
Medications on the shelves at the Samaritan pharmacy, at 845 SW 30th St. on the OSU campus in Corvallis.
With a rap sheet that includes a high-speed chase in Corvallis, the suspect was reportedly granted clemency in 2021.
Pharmacy director Megan Jones, right, and pharmacy supervisor Cody Aichele discuss the new Samaritan pharmacy that has opened in Corvallis, located within the Samaritan athletic medicine Center on the Oregon state university Campus.