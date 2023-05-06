May 6, 2023 46 min ago 0 1 of 2 A worker wearing a protective suit swabs a man's throat for a COVID-19 test June 22, 2022, at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing. MARK SCHIEFELBEIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS Walensky Related to this story Most Popular Linn judge to defense attorney: You acted highly inappropriately The defense attorney fired back that he shouldn't be shamed. Downtown Albany business owner seeking a historic makeover It's the last of only two original wood buildings in downtown Albany. Here's what's planned. Sad ending to story: Lebanon goose killed An obit for a 'good goose.' Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all of its stores Customers have until May 13 to use their gift cards, and locations will start closing in the coming weeks. Newcomer to Lebanon accused of arson in first week here It's at least the third arson arrest in the area since February. A prosecutor alleges the suspect was trying to turn over his housemate's "sou…