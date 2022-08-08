Around the mid-valley

Gates man sentenced 35 years for child exploitation

A Gates man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for exploiting children over the internet for almost 10 years.

Linn County Circuit Court Judge Brendan Kane sentenced John DiMolfetto, 39, to 35 years and 10 months in prison on Monday, Aug. 8.

The sentence comes after a bench trial where Kane found DiMolfetto guilty of 23 charges involving the online sexual exploitation of children. According to Oregon’s online court database, the charges include multiple counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, luring a minor and first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

Police arrested DiMolfetto in May 2020 after a Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigation. According to the agency news release, the investigation revealed DiMolfetto had created multiple personas and used various social media and texting accounts to “manipulate, deceive and exploit children as young as 7 years old over a span of nearly a decade.”

Investigators believe DiMolfetto exploited or attempted to exploit more than 300 children across the country in the six months before his arrest, according to Linn County Sheriff's officials. Some of the victims were known by DiMolfetto, and others were children he met on the internet.

The three-decade prison sentence follows a no-jury trial where DiMolfetto’s defense attorney, Zachary Stern requested an immediate acquittal. At the time, prosecutor Douglas Prince called Stern’s move “unethical” and “inappropriate.”

During the trial, which occurred Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, Stern argued that there was insufficient evidence to convict his client. Kane, who was presiding over the trial, said he needed time to review the request for acquittal and would make a decision the next day.

Although Kane found DiMolfetto guilty on 23 charges, some additional charges were either dismissed or DiMolfetto was acquitted of them, according to the court database.

Search and Rescue team saves mountain biker

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team rescued a mountain biker from Marys Peak early morning Sunday, Aug. 7.

At around 6 p.m., two mountain bikers were on top of Marys Peak trying to ride the East Ride trail to the Conner’s Camp parking lot, according to a news release from Benton County Sheriff's officials. About a half-mile down, one of the bikers got a flat front tire, the news release said, and the other cyclist continued to the camp to get a tube and tire pump.

When he returned to fix the flat tire, he could not find his friend. After searching some of the trails, he reportedly called for help at around 8:06 p.m.

Search and Rescue personnel arrived at Conner’s Camp at 11:30 p.m. to start a search for the 21-year-old biker described as a 6-foot-2-inch male who did not have water, food, a phone or extra clothing.

Two SAR members went to the top of the North Ridge trail and rode their bikes down. At around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, they had voice contact with the biker and found him halfway to Woods Creek Road.

They assisted the mountain biker to the end of the trail at around 1:30 a.m. The man was uninjured but dehydrated.

— Mid-Valley Media