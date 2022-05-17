Around the Mid-Valley

Gates man accused of stealing multiple cars

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Gates man for allegedly stealing multiple 1990 model vehicles throughout the county, according to an agency news release.

Detectives arrested Billy Raymond Edge, 31, on suspicion of first-degree burglary and six counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle. According to the news release, Edge turned himself in on unrelated warrants.

The burglary is alleged to have occurred in August in the 300 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue in Mill City. During the incident, Edge is suspected of stealing a 1990 Ford Ranger pickup.

He is also accused of stealing other 1990 model vehicles from the Lyons and Mill City areas in October. Only vehicles of that model year seemed to have been targeted.

Edge was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon, May 17, on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Edge has multiple other cases open in Linn, Marion and Polk counties. Alleged charges in these cases include unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary, criminal mischief and more.

Two women escape from Oregon Youth Authority custody

Two women committed to the Oregon Youth Authority ran away from the Young Women’s Transition Program in Albany on Monday, May 16.

The pair were both attending a supervised treatment program when they left without permission, according to a news release from Oregon Youth Authority. Warrants have been issued, according to the news release, and law enforcement has been notified.

The two runaways are Kayli Benshoof, 19, and Savanah Howes, 19. Benshoof was committed to OYA custody in December out of Columbia County. Howes was committed to OYA custody in July 2020 out of Multnomah County.

“We want to locate these youth quickly to ensure their safety,” Jenny Smith, an authority spokesperson said in the news release. “If members of the public encounter the youth, please call 911.”

According to Oregon Youth Authority, the Young Women’s Transition Program is a step-down transitional facility designed to prepare youth for their return to the community. Transitional facilities have lower security than youth correctional facilities.

These types of facilities are meant for youth who have “made significant progress in their treatment and reformation plans,” according to OYA.

— Mid-Valley Media

