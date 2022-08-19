Around Linn County

Lebanon’s planning board will recommend or deny an annexation in September of land under Grandpa’s Grocery, where the city wants to install a traffic signal at Stoltz Hill and Airport roads.

The property’s owner, a mid-Willamette Valley-based commercial developer, wants to raze a house and the bodega to make room for a new store and fuel station.

Grandpa’s Grocery and the property opposite the store, on the east side of Stoltz Hill Road, are in Linn County. The city had sought pieces of both properties for Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk cuts, part of a planned improvement to the intersection that also includes turn lanes and traffic lights.

A commissioner said Linn County will pursue an eminent domain case to take .004 acres of the residential property on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The Lebanon Planning Commission had scheduled a public hearing for the proposal Aug. 17, but continued to the case to its next meeting, Sept. 21.

Lebanon schools to hold job fair

Lebanon Community Schools will hold an education support professional job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the gym of Green Acres School, 700 S. 10th St.

Positions available include bus driver, Type 10 driver, food service assistants, instructional assistants, office manager, bilingual assistants, media assistant, personal care assistants, school assistants and mechanic.

Those interested can apply now at www.lebanon.k12.or.us, Human Resources.

Those age 18 or over who attend the job fair will be entered into a raffle for a touchscreen Chromebook, a barbecue, a Nintendo Switch, and Chromecast with Google TV.

For those hired through the event, a bonus of $100 will be added to their first paycheck. School district benefits include paid leave; medical, dental, vision and life insurance; a tax-sheltered annuity match plan; Public Employees Retirement System retirement plan; a wellness program; mentoring; and training.

Apply for LCSO citizens’ academy

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its fall citizens’ academy.

The academy will start Sept. 14 and run through Nov. 30. Participants will meet every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be one Sunday excursion to the county firearms range and animal control.

“Our Citizens’ Academy offers a unique and detailed look into the dynamic operations of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office,” an agency Facebook post said.

The academy will introduce community members to each of the agency’s divisions and teams. Sheriff’s office personnel will teach classes and lead hands-on training activities on a variety of topics including patrol, corrections, firearms, water rescue, narcotics, traffic enforcement and more.

The minimum age to apply is 18, but those as young as 16 will be considered for the academy if they participate with a parent or guardian.

The online application can be found at https://bit.ly/3QU2UEl. For more information, contact Community Services Specialist Michael Mattingly at mmattingly@linnsheriff.org.