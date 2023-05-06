SATURDAY
College baseball: South western Oregon at Linn-Benton (2); 1 p.m.; Utah at Oregon State; 1:35 p.m.
High school baseball: La Grande at Philomath/Alsea (Philomath); noon; Taft at Scio; 4:30 p.m.
High school boys golf: 4A Special District 2 tournament at Tokatee Golf Club (McKenzie Bridge) College softball: Arizona State at Oregon State; 2 p.m.
High school softball: Central Linn at Blanchet Catholic (Salem) (2); noon High school track and field: Corvallis, Lebanon, South Albany at Centennial Invitational (Gresham); 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
College baseball: Utah at Oregon State; 1:05 p.m. College softball: Arizona State at Oregon State; noon