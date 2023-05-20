SATURDAY
College baseball: Western Carolina at Oregon State; 1:05 p.m.
College women's golf: Oregon State at NCAA championships (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
High school track and field: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette Conference district meet (West Albany); noon; Philomath, Sweet Home at Oregon West Conference district meet (Sweet Home); noon Central Linn, Monroe at 2a Special district 3 meet (Toledo); East Linn Christian at 2a Special district 2 meet (Blanchet Catholic, Salem); noon; Alsea at 1a Special district 1 meet (Portland Christian HS); noon
SUNDAY
College women's golf: Oregon State at NCAA championships (Scottsdale, Ariz.)