THURSDAY
College baseball: Oregon state vs. Arizona state at Pac-12 tournament (Scottsdale, Ariz.); 10 a.m.; Linn-Benton vs. Columbia Basin at NWAC tournament (Lower Columbia College, Longview, Wash.); 12:35 p.m.
West Coast League baseball: Northwest star Nighthawks at Corvallis; 10 a.m.
College track and field: Oregon state at NCAA West regional (Sacramento, Calif.) high school track and field: state meet (hayward, Field, Eugene)
FRIDAY
College baseball: Oregon state at Pac-12 tournament (Scottsdale, Ariz.); Linn-Benton at NWAC tournament (Lower Columbia College, Longview, Wash.)
high school baseball (state quarterfinals): 5a – Ridgeview at West Albany; 4:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Thurston (Springfield); 5 p.m. College women's rowing: Oregon state at NCAA championships (Camden river, N.J.)
high school softball (state quarterfinal): 5a – Canby at Lebanon; 5 p.m.
College track and field: Oregon state at NCAA West regional (Sacramento, Calif.)
high school track and field: state meet (hayward Field, Eugene)