WEDNESDAY

High school baseball: Lebanon at Dallas; 4 p.m.; Sweet Home at Cascade (Turner); 4:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Dayton; 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Sheridan; 4:30 p.m.; Woodburn at South Albany; 5 p.m.; West Albany at Corvallis; 5 p.m.; Silverton at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.; Philomath at Newport; 5 p.m.; Scio at Amity; 5 p.m.

High school softball: Silverton at South Albany; 4 p.m.; West Albany at Central/Kings Valley Charter (Central HS, Independence); 4 p.m.; Lebanon at Corvallis; 4 p.m.; North Marion at Philomath/Alsea (Philomath); 4:30 p.m.; Cascade at Sweet Home; 4:30 p.m.; Scio at Amity; 4:30 p.m.; Dayton at Santiam Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Sheridan; 4:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Crescent Valley at Wilsonville; 4 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Wilsonville at Crescent Valley; 4 p.m.

High school track and field: Crescent Valley, Lebanon at Corvallis; 3:30 p.m.; South Albany at Central meet (Independence); 3:45 p.m.; West Albany at Woodburn meet; 4 p.m.; Philomath at Cascade (Turner); 4 p.m.; Alsea, Monroe at Waldport meet; 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

High school baseball: Newport at Philomath/Alsea (Philomath); 4:30 p.m.; Cascade at Sweet Home; 4:30 p.m.

High school softball: Cascade at Philomath/Alsea (Philomath); 4:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sweet Home; 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Amity; 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at South Umpqua (Myrtle Creek); 4:30 p.m.; Gervais at Monroe; 4:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Philomath at South Albany High school girls tennis: South Albany at West Albany (Albany Tennis Club); 4 p.m.; Central at Corvallis; 4 p.m.; Lebanon at Crescent Valley; 4 p.m.

High school track and field: Santiam Christian at Yamhill-Carlton meet (Yamhill); 4 p.m.