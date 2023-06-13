AREA SCHEDULE Jun 13, 2023 Jun 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUESDAYAmerican Legion baseball: Corvallis at Eugene (north Eugene Hs) (2); 5 p.m.WEDNESDAYAmerican Legion baseball: Hawaii at Corvallis; 6 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular No injuries in explosion at Albany manufacturer A furnace explosion at an Albany titanium parts maker rattled homes Thursday morning. Albany woman arrested in fatal crash Linn County detectives have arrested a 36-year-old Albany woman for her role in a wreck in April when a full-size luxury sedan left a rural ro… Tattoo artist brings 'bold lines and bright colors' to Albany Working alongside reality TV stars, Kyler Shinn was at one of the most famous tattoo shops in Oregon. Now he's setting up shop in Albany. Albany firefighters battle fire at house, local nursery No one was injured but several buildings appeared heavily burned at an Albany plant nursery after, bystanders said, a fire spread from a pile … Man sentenced to 6 years in fatal rollover A Linn County judge has sentenced a man to more than 6 years in state prison for killing his passenger in a drunken, high-speed rollover crash.