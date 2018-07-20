Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Albany Police Department Citizens’ Police Academy, which starts in September.
The deadline to register is Aug. 19.
As part of a continuing commitment to develop citizen awareness and understanding of the role of law enforcement, the Albany Police Department has designed an academy course for citizens of all backgrounds and occupations. The academy is offered free to Albany citizens who are 18 years or older and who pass a criminal background check.
The academy will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, Sept. 4 through Nov. 13. It will consist of interactive classroom and hands-on instruction. Topics include patrol procedures, investigation skills, K-9 unit experience, building searches, crime prevention and use of firearms.
People who would like to participate in this year’s academy are asked to complete an application online at: https://www.cityofalbany.net/departments/police/programs/citizens-police-academy.
For additional information, contact Crime Prevention Specialist Laura Hawkins at 541-917-3206 or laura.hawkins@cityofalbany.net.
