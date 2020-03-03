Lotteries (Mar. 3)

Monday’s drawings

LUCKY LINES

4-5-10-16-20-22-28-31

MEGABUCKS

4-23-26-45-46-47

PICK 4

1 p.m.: 0-5-0-2

4 p.m.: 8-8-8-5

7 p.m.: 0-3-7-7

10 p.m.: X-X-X-X

WIN FOR LIFE

2-23-38-46

