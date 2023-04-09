Downtown Albany may already have a handful of vintage shops and antique malls, but it’s still got room for another homage to the past.

Inside Stay Awhile Vintage Mercantile, 425 W First Ave., old glass display cases hold jewelry and silver platters. There are Victorian style furniture, fur coats, dishware, antique knickknacks and Star Wars figurines.

At his young age, 20, owner Roman Shelley likes old stuff, old clothes and old furniture. But what he really loves are vintage action figures and toys, he said while taking out a model of the Millennium Falcon from the display case.

It's a piece from the '70s, he said while running his hands over the model space craft.

As a kid, he would accompany his parents on trips to flea markets and vintage shops to collect items that may one day go in his shop.

“My whole life I’ve wanted to have a space like this,” Shelley said, sporting a vintage style bomber jacket and vest, a magnifying glass hanging around his neck and a pocket watch at his belt.

He calls his style “eclectic,” just like his store.

Julia Pearson she loves to comb through vintage clothes. She's an employee, a management and marketing consultant, for Shelley. Some of her favorite pieces at the shop are the coats.

Soon, the shop will have dressing rooms open, Pearson said.

Pearson grew up getting second hand clothes and likes that it has become more mainstream to appreciate old and used things, she said as she smoothed the fabric on a display rack.

But she also loves vintage and antique furniture. Even the store's display cases are vintage — she restored them herself.

An Albany local, Shelley says that downtown felt like a perfect fit for the store. It’s right next to the carousel and compliments the other vintage-style stores.

Shelley’s father is a military historian and his mother loves antiques, so the family interest rubbed off on him, he said. It’s a bit of a family affair.

“I like to collect things that remind me of my grandparents, friends' houses growing up and memories,” said Anne Shelley.

What she likes most is “everyday basic stuff,” she said, things you find around the kitchen or home that give you little clues into the past.

“I like to imagine who had it (an item) and what they did with it,” she said.

When looking at pieces from the past, they indicate what was important to people in those days, what has changed and what has stayed the same, Anne Shelley said.

Stay Awhile Vintage Mercantile is now open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.