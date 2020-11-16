Woman found in submerged vehicle

LYONS — A 64-year-old woman from rural Lyons was found in a submerged vehicle early Sunday, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Lt. Brandon Fountain said the dispatch center received a call about 9:50 a.m. Sunday.

Fountain said it appears that Terri Kilby had gone to the property on Evergreen Lane to feed a relative’s chickens while the property owner, Susan Kilbey, was out of town.

Fountain said a narrow road sits above a large pond and it appears Kilby was leaving the property, took a corner too sharply and her 2005 Jeep Cherokee rolled into the water.

“It likely happened the night before,” Fountain said.

She was found by another person who had come to tend the chickens on Sunday.

There does not appear to be any foul play, Fountain said, although the official cause of death was not determined as of Monday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 1