It was a nerve-wracking win for the West Albany High School Wind Ensemble earlier this month when it took home the OSSA 5A State Championship title after not having a complete band to rehearse three weeks prior to the competition.
“It wasn’t because students were cutting class,” band director Stuart Welsh said. “It was outdoor school and AP testing, track. The students are just super, super involved.”
But Welsh did manage to pull a band together to perform at Oregon State University on May 10 after sealing a trip to the championship. The ensemble, which returned to 5A competition for the first time this year, won its league on April 12, making it an automatic qualifier for state.
On April 15, the band started practice.
“It’s something different that we do,” Welsh said. “We always play something different for state, we don’t bring the same program.”
To prepare, the band took on Gordon Jacobs's “An Original Suite,” a three-movement work, and a complicated symphony entitled “Bookmarks from Japan” by Julie Giroux, playing four of the six movements.
“It’s a humdinger,” Welsh said. “There’s some very challenging things in that piece.”
The band rose to the challenge, scoring 275 out of 300 possible points for its prepared pieces. To place at state, however, required a separate challenge.
“After you perform on stage they bring you back into the sight-reading room,” Welsh said. “They get a piece of music and they have seven minutes to look at it; they can’t play. After seven minutes, they perform.”
The West Albany High School Wind Ensemble scored 58 out of 60 possible points for its sight-reading performance.
It was enough to earn the state title, something Welsh said is not foreign to West Albany's program. According to Welsh, the school has been classified as 6A for the last few years, winning fifth place three times. Prior to that classification, West Albany won first place twice in 5A competition.
“Every few years OSSA will change the classifications, but this was the first year back in 5A, and we won,” Welsh said.
Last weekend, West Albany earned more hardware for the trophy case when its jazz band took home second place at the state competition at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham. For some students, it was their second win in two weeks, as most of the jazz band was made up of members of the wind ensemble.
The band isn’t quite done for the year, despite graduation being around the corner for many of its members. The jazz band and percussion performs at City Hall Plaza, 333 Broadalbin St. SW, beginning at 6:30 p.m. tonight. The event is free and open to the public.