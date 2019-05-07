Approximately 19 residences in the area of Hill Street and 28th Avenue received a boil water notice from the city as a precaution after the inspection of a new water line in the area revealed a loss of pressure.
Residents that did not receive a notice are not affected.
According to Operation Director Chris Bailey, crews were inspecting a new water line on Hill Street and there was an error in the operation of the valves causing a loss of pressure around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The boil water notice is a precaution, according to Bailey who said one of the ways drinking water is kept safe is by utilizing pressurized lines that don’t allow contaminants to enter the line. When pressure was lost, it was possible a back flow of water could have occurred or contaminants could have entered the line.
The lines were flushes and samples of water have been sent for testing. Results are expected Wednesday morning.
Residents who received a boil water notice should follow the instructions listed. Residents who did not receive a notice are not affected but can contact Bailey with questions, 541-917-7629.