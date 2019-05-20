The Walmart Superstore, 3290 S. Santiam Highway in Lebanon, will reopen at 4 p.m. today according to the store’s media relation’s office.
Senior Media Relations Manager Casey Staheli said the front end, food and over the counter pharmacy areas would be open to the public this afternoon.
“They will join the outside garden center and tire lube and express center in welcoming customers back to the store,” Staheli wrote in an email.
The store has been closed since May 14 due to a chemical fire that filled the building with toxic smoke. Nearby businesses and several city streets were also closed.
Staheli said the company would not be releasing information about the cost of the damage or the process by which the store cleaned the store. He said the store was “structurally sound” for employees and customers.
Joel Lee Reynolds Jr., 49, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, appearing in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday. Prosecutor Coleen Cerda said Reynolds allegedly set the fire and told a friend it was a “trial run.” A news release from the Lebanon Fire District noted that Reynolds had been trespassed from the store after a theft arrest in 2018.
On Friday, Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set Reynolds bail at $100,000.
The fire was located in an aisle where several different types of chemicals were stored and, according to Lebanon Detective Tim Trahan, two chemicals were mixed. Crews used a hose line to extinguish the fire, but several businesses to the north were evacuated due to the toxic smoke. The HazMat team and Sweet Home and Albany fire departments, as well as the Lebanon Police Department, assisted in the incident. Crews reportedly spent an hour clearing the smoke before beginning the initial fire investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Reynolds next scheduled hearing is set for May 28.