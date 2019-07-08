Every 10 years, U.S. residents are asked to raise their hands and be counted to determine items such as how many members a state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and how much federal funding flows to local governments.
An official with the U.S. Census Bureau told the Albany City Council on Monday that Albany's relatively low response rate in the 2010 census is costing the state of Oregon roughly $5 million a year.
“In 2010, Albany had a low response rate,” said Kristin Stein, a Census Bureau partnership specialist. She estimated that 25% of the city's population did not respond to the census.
Since federal funds are based in part on population, Stein said the low response rate adds up to $5.2 million each year that Oregon does not receive.
“Those funds go to programs we may not use but people we care about use,” Stein said, citing the Pell Grant that helps low-income students pay for college as one example. Federal funds also help pay for K-12 school breakfast programs.
In an attempt to raise Albany’s response rate in 2020, Stein said census officials are establishing groups, known as Complete Count Committees, to help clarify misconceptions about the census and reach undercounted populations.
For example, she said, census workers reach out to farmers who may be able to reach out to migrant workers they employ.
“There’s an outreach to farmers who have facilities for migrant workers and we ask if they can tell the workers to answer census questions,” Stein said. “We let them know that if they’re here illegally, we do not report" that information to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Stein also noted that a question pertaining to citizenship is not currently on the census.
“We don’t know what’s happening with that,” she said. “We’re waiting just like everyone else is.”
A request from the Trump administration to include a question pertaining to an individual’s citizenship status was struck down by the Supreme Court. President Donald Trump since has said that his administration is exploring different ways to include the question.
Councilor Rich Kellum asked what mechanisms were in place to ensure the same migrant workers were not counted at different farms. Stein said there was not a process in place, but hoped that workers would not fill out a census form twice.
Approximately 1,710 migrant workers live in Linn County according to the Census Bureau, but other undercounted populations are not as readily available.
For example, she said, "It's hard to track the homeless." She told the council that the most reliable number comes from the point in time count — a volunteer-driven count of a city’s homeless population conducted over the course of one night each year. In 2017, Linn County reported 180 homeless individuals. The number, however, is based on individuals willing to engage with point-in-time county volunteers and to answer questions.
Other populations that Stein said were difficult to count included renters, seniors and children under the age of 5.
The 2020 census will be the first year individuals can respond to the count online. Stein said postcards with a code to access the survey will begin arriving in March. Several postcard attempts will be made before a paper survey is mailed. If the paper survey is not returned, Stein said, census workers will knock on doors.
The Census Bureau is planning to hire between 200 and 300 additional workers for the 2020 census in Linn and Benton counties. For information, visit 2020census.gov.