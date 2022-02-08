 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Highlights (Feb. 8)

  • 0
032915-adh-fea-zinc-ac

Emily Ho, endowed director of the Moore Family Center for Whole Grain Foods, Nutrition and Preventive Health, is pictured in the Moore Family Center at Oregon State University in 2015. Ho will speak about the link between diet and cancer on Tuesday via Zoom. 

 Amanda Cowan, Mid-Valley Health

Here are a couple of local events taking place today:

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Emily Ho, professor and director of the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University, will present “You Are What You Eat! Nutrition and Cancer Prevention.” The talk will focus on the link between diet and cancer risk, and how to use food choices to minimize chances of developing the disease. Cancer is a complex disease, but for cancers such as breast, prostate and colon cancer, diet is a major determinant of risk. Registration: 541-737-9405.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Lisa Sarasohn, professor emerita of history at Oregon State University, will present “A Lousy Linkage: Vermin and Ethnic Supremacy.” Vermin’s stigma as objects of disgust make them a metaphor for despised social groups and foreigners; this stigma was bolstered by science’s identifying them as disease carriers. Dominant groups have associated the underclass, immigrants and Jews with lice, bedbugs and rodents.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News