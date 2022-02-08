Today's Highlights (Feb. 8)

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Emily Ho, professor and director of the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University, will present “You Are What You Eat! Nutrition and Cancer Prevention.” The talk will focus on the link between diet and cancer risk, and how to use food choices to minimize chances of developing the disease. Cancer is a complex disease, but for cancers such as breast, prostate and colon cancer, diet is a major determinant of risk. Registration: 541-737-9405.