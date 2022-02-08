Today's Highlights (Feb. 8)

Here are a couple of local events taking place today:
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Emily Ho, professor and director of the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University, will present “You Are What You Eat! Nutrition and Cancer Prevention.” The talk will focus on the link between diet and cancer risk, and how to use food choices to minimize chances of developing the disease. Cancer is a complex disease, but for cancers such as breast, prostate and colon cancer, diet is a major determinant of risk. Registration: 541-737-9405.
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Lisa Sarasohn, professor emerita of history at Oregon State University, will present “A Lousy Linkage: Vermin and Ethnic Supremacy.” Vermin’s stigma as objects of disgust make them a metaphor for despised social groups and foreigners; this stigma was bolstered by science’s identifying them as disease carriers. Dominant groups have associated the underclass, immigrants and Jews with lice, bedbugs and rodents.