Today's Highlights (Feb. 3)

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Hadassah National Vice President Peg Elefant presents “Hadassah: A Bridge to Peace.” Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, was founded before Israel was a state. The group works to advance women’s health, support a strong Israel, conduct pioneering medical research with worldwide impact, fight hate and antisemitism in the U.S. and model shared society in Israel. Registration: 541-737-9405.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. David Rabinowitz, retired adjunct professor and retired engineer, will present “Bayesian Decision Theory and Black Lives Matter.” There’s been talk about defunding police, but not about why police shoot people, especially Black people. Bayesian decision theory is a technique used by businesses, but researchers have discovered that a form of that approach seems to be used innately by people. Rabinowitz will talk about this approach. Registration: 541-737-9405.