Today's Highlights (Feb. 12)

Friends of the Lebanon Public Library Valentine’s Day Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. The entire inventory of the refreshed store is on sale, including vintage carved book art, special editions and sets of books and DVDs, and book-themed gifts. Proceeds will support reading and arts programs at the library.

Middle School Rube Goldberg Machine Challenge, 10 a.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. The competition is modeled after Massachusetts Institute of Technology's annual contest in which young engineers create innovative, complex devices to perform simple tasks. It’s an experience designed to foster scientific and mathematical literacy as it seeds student interest in engineering. Eight teams from four area schools will compete. Schedule: teams build and test their machines, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (spectators can watch from the bleachers); judging of machines, 2 to 4 p.m.; awards presentation, 4.