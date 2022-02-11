Today's Highlights (Feb. 11)

Book-signing and meet-and-greet with Corvallis author Rosiee Thor, 4:30 to 6 p.m., curbside, Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Thor is celebrating the release of her new book, “Fire Becomes Her.” In this fantasy novel with a Jazz Age spark, a politically savvy teen must weigh her desire to climb the social ladder against her heart in a world where magic buys votes.