Today's Highlights (Feb. 11)

Here are a couple of local events taking place today:
Music à la Carte, noon, online at https://youtu.be/gnz_ny_yOv4. “The OSU Strings Program, Round Two,” directed by Marlan Carlson. Hosted by Oregon State University’s College of Liberal Arts.
Book-signing and meet-and-greet with Corvallis author Rosiee Thor, 4:30 to 6 p.m., curbside, Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Thor is celebrating the release of her new book, “Fire Becomes Her.” In this fantasy novel with a Jazz Age spark, a politically savvy teen must weigh her desire to climb the social ladder against her heart in a world where magic buys votes.