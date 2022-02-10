Today's Highlights (Feb. 10)

Here are a couple of local events taking place today:

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Steve Mathes presents “The Corvallis Community Band: 45 Years of ‘Sharing the Joy of Music.’” Registration: 541-737-9405.

Oregon State University College of Education Pecha Kucha, 6 p.m., Horizon Room, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Participants will be informed on the work being done by the College of Education. Japanese for “chitchat,” Pecha Kucha includes 20 slides, each shown for 20 seconds. Each presentation lasts exactly six minutes, 40 seconds. Food and drink provided in person; Zoom attendance also available. RSVP: beav.es/wUX.

Oregon State University Theatre presents “Ellis Island” by Leah Kahn, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Lab Theatre, Withycombe Hall, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. About an unlikely friendship that develops between two immigrant women fleeing their home countries to the U.S. in 1906. Admission: free. Reservations: 541-737-2784. Proof of vaccination or a negative test from within the prior three days needed for admittance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0