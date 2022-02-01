 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's Highlights (Feb. 1)

lisa ballance with orcas

Lisa Ballance, director of Oregon State University's Marine Mammal Institute, is shown in 2019. Ballance will give an online lecture on marine mammals on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

 Bennett Hall

Here are some local events taking place today:

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Lisa Ballance, director of the Oregon State University Marine Mammal Institute, presents “Marine Mammals: ‘Gee-Whiz’ Science, Conservation Challenges and Lessons Learned.” Registration: 541-737-9405.

Big Show of Little Art, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays in February, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Works no larger than 8x8 inches for two-dimensional work or 8x8x8 inches for 3-D, all by community artists. Watercolors, oils, paper cuts, collage, glass painting, fused glass, metals, wood, photography, ceramic and polymer clay, textiles and more.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Marisa Chappell, associate professor of history, Oregon State University, presents “Jim Crow 2.0: Voting Rights in Historical Perspective.” Registration: 541-737-9405.

