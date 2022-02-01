Today's Highlights (Feb. 1)

Big Show of Little Art, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays in February, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Works no larger than 8x8 inches for two-dimensional work or 8x8x8 inches for 3-D, all by community artists. Watercolors, oils, paper cuts, collage, glass painting, fused glass, metals, wood, photography, ceramic and polymer clay, textiles and more.