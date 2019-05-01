Three of the five open positions on the Sweet Home School Board did not garner any candidates for the May 21 election.
The open positions, zones three, four and six have individuals seated currently but none of those individuals have filed or are eligible to run for the spot again. In zone 3 which covers Foster, Angela Clegg moved out of the area, making her unable to hold the position. Zone six, which represents Crawfordsville is currently held by Toni Peterson who is finishing Carol Babcock’s term after Babcock also moved out of the area. Zone four, covering Cascadia, is open as well.
According to the school district, it’s possible to have write-in candidates for those three positions but in the past, seats that have seen no candidates file are filled by appointment. Applicants must live in the district they are applying for. If no one applies to be appointed after the position has been advertised for 20 days, an individual can be appointed from the district at large.
The district said the board has never had an empty seat before after the appointment process and doesn’t believe it will after the May 21 election and possible appointment process that follows.
Current school board members Jenny Daniels who represents Liberty and Mike Reynolds who represents Sweet Home are running for re-election.