The approach of Labor Day traditionally marks the end of summer, but the season isn’t going quietly.
Temperatures in the mid-valley are expected to approach 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday before settling back into the high 80s on Thursday.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for temperatures to reach 98 degrees in Albany and Lebanon before dropping down to 59 at night. On Wednesday, the area may see a high of 95. In Corvallis, temperatures won’t get quite as high with forecasters expecting a temperature of 96 on Tuesday and 93 on Wednesday.
“The climate normals for August in Albany are in the low 80s,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Becca Muessle, noting that the closest official monitoring station for Albany is just outside of Salem.
According to the National Weather Service, the record temperature in Albany for both Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 was set back in 1935 with temperatures reaching 101 and 100 degrees.
“It was a very, very warm year, apparently,” Muessle said.
The Albany area has yet to hit 100 degrees this summer, something Muessle said is not unusual.
“The average temperature for those days in Albany is 81 degrees,” she said.
Forecasters have not yet issued a heat advisory, but as temperatures rise, populations that are sensitive to the heat risk an increase in heat-related illness.
People most at risk include those who work outdoors, young children and the elderly.
Albany residents hoping to beat the heat by splashing around at the Albany Community Pool, 2150 26th Ave., are out of luck. The pool is closed through Sept. 9 for routine maintenance, including retiling locker rooms and power washing the lobby. The COOL Pool, located at 705 Railroad St. SE, remains open.
Here are your local forecasts for Tuesday and Wednesday:
ALBANY
Tuesday: Sunny and clear with a high of 98 and a low of 59, winds nine to 11 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 95, partly cloudy at night with a low of 59.
CORVALLIS
Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 96.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 93.
LEBANON
Tuesday: Sunny and clear with a high near 98.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 94.