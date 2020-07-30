Sweet Home woman killed in Clackamas crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to an Oregon State Police report, 34-year-old Megan Scott of Sweet Home was killed about 7:19 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 224 in Clackamas County, after her vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.

OSP reports the accident happened near SE 197th Ave. Clackamas Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Kia Spectra driven by 51-year-old Kurtiss Orcutt of Milwaukie, was traveling westbound and veered into the oncoming lane of travel.

The Kia struck a Ford F550 driven by Scott that was traveling eastbound. The F550 lost control and struck a black Acura occupied by Cynthia Martin, 46, and her daughter, 17, from Sandy.

A Chevrolet PGE vehicle and an unmarked OSP vehicle were also struck receiving minor damage.

Martin was taken by air ambulance to OHSU with critical head injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Orcutt was arrested on scene and was charged with DUII.

OSP reported that witnesses quickly provide aid to those involved.

