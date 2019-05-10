A 15-year-old Sweet Home Resident was arrested Thursday on charges of disorderly conduct after Sweet Home Police investigated a threatening message found written on the wall in a boy’s bathroom at Sweet Home High School.
According to a release from the department, the school’s resource officer, school administration and Sweet Home Police Department personnel investigated the message and determined there was no credible or substantiated threat. There was no changes to the school day as students were leaving campus on a scheduled early release as officers arrived at approximately 2:15 p.m.
There was an increased police presence at the school on May 9 in what the police department described as “an abundance of caution for the safety of the students.”
Officers made the arrest on the afternoon of May 9 in connection with the threatening message written on the wall and the 15-year-old was lodged at the Linn-Benton Juvenile Detention facility.
“Based on the investigation, officers and school administration determined that no existing plans to harm students or staff had taken place,” the release read.
The incident followed a May 6 report that a threat was made on a bathroom wall at South Albany High School that was discovered May 3. A second message on May 4 on social media seemed to target Timber Ridge School in Albany. Those threats were also deemed unsubstantiated and continued to be under investigation.